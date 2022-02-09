Clara Rose (Primoli) Pozza, 91, left this world peacefully on January 19, 2022, in her home at The Trousdale Assisted Living Community in Burlingame, Calif.

Clara was born in Philadelphia on July 9, 1930 to Italian immigrant parents Roma and Sante Primoli.

Clara grew up on 23rd Street in North Philadelphia.

She graduated from Philadelphia’s Dobbins Technical High School in 1948.

Her nickname there was “REDS,” and her graduation yearbook declared her as, “Reserved and refined, Easy to get along with, with Dashing red hair, and a sure bet for Success.”

Throughout high school, Clara worked at her beloved Schillings Confectionary, selling baked goods, and scooping homemade ice cream.

She spoke fondly of her great memories there, particularly serving Philadelphia Phillies Major League Baseball players ice cream cones on hot summer days.

Additionally, Clara was an usher one season at Shibe Park, later known as Connie Mack Stadium, the former homes of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Athletics.

Following graduation, Clara was employed in the Title Department at The Philadelphia Trust Company.

Clara was fortunate to have celebrated 50 remarkable years of marriage to the former Nicholas J. Pozza MD.

Clara met Nicholas in Philadelphia and they married on July 11, 1953 at St. Mary’s The Eternal Catholic Church there.

In 1960, following the completion of Nicholas’ medical school and residency, the young couple moved across the state and away from both of their families, relocating to Oil City, where Nicholas established his medical practice and they raised their four children Steven, John, Jacqueline, and David.

Clara enjoyed dancing, cooking, fashion, music and the performing arts, and world travel with her husband.

The two of them embarked on many journeys together including such destinations as Europe, Australia, Egypt, Russia, and Hong Kong.

During her time in Oil City, Clara also enjoyed activities at the local YMCA and the YWCA.

She and her husband were members of The Oil City Club, and Wanango Country Club.

They participated in numerous social events and activities there including many in which they were able to enjoy their shared love of dancing.

Additionally, Clara and Nicholas were members of St. Stephen, St. Joseph and Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic parishes.

Following the passing of her husband, Clara relocated to the San Francisco Bay area in 2004 in order to be close to her only daughter, Jackie.

She lived in Walnut Creek, San Francisco, and then Burlingame, Calif.

In addition to her husband Nicholas, Clara was preceded in death by her parents Roma and Sante Primoli, brother Ralph Primoli, sister Eleanor (Primoli) Pozza, and her eldest son Steven Pozza.

Clara is survived by her son John Pozza (Lisa), of Brookville; daughter Jacqueline Pozza (Victoria Korosi), of San Francisco, Calif.; son David Pozza, of Spartansburg, and daughter-in- law Susan Pozza, of Venice, Fla.

She is also survived by her four grandchildren Alex Pozza, of Wenonah, N.J., Samantha Mrazik (Kevin), of Philadelphia, Matthew Pozza, of Ada, Ohio, Max Pozza (Jamie Ocheske), of Wenonah, N.J.; and her brother-in-law John Pozza, of Norristown.

Memorial masses will be held on future dates to be determined at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Burlingame, Calif. and St. Patrick’s Church in Woodbury, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clara’s name to alivingtribute.org, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or The Arthritis Foundation.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.duggansserra.com.

