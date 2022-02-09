 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Crumb Muffins

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The cakelike texture makes these muffins perfect for breakfast, dessert, or snacking!

Ingredients

6 cups all-purpose flour
4 cups sugar

3/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
8 large eggs, room temperature
2 cups sour cream
2 cups butter, melted
3 tablespoons grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons lemon juice

Topping:
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

Glaze:
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup lemon juice

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, combine the eggs, sour cream, butter, lemon zest, and juice. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full.

-In a small bowl, combine flour and sugar; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over batter.

-Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. In a small bowl, whisk glaze ingredients; drizzle over warm muffins. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


