Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Crumb Muffins

The cakelike texture makes these muffins perfect for breakfast, dessert, or snacking!

Ingredients

6 cups all-purpose flour

4 cups sugar



3/4 teaspoon baking soda3/4 teaspoon salt8 large eggs, room temperature2 cups sour cream2 cups butter, melted3 tablespoons grated lemon zest2 tablespoons lemon juice

Topping:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

Glaze:

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup lemon juice

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, combine the eggs, sour cream, butter, lemon zest, and juice. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full.

-In a small bowl, combine flour and sugar; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over batter.

-Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. In a small bowl, whisk glaze ingredients; drizzle over warm muffins. Serve warm.

