Clarion County Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths; Nine Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths as of Tuesday, February 8.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 8,011 while the death toll increased to 193.

Neighboring Forest County reported nine new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, moving the county’s total number to 2,175 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:15 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/8/22 – 3,993

2/7/22 – 4,148

2/4/22 through 2/6/22 – 10,233

2/3/22 – 6,640

2/2/22 – 8,072

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14771 38 14809 315 (6 new) Butler 43243 67 43310 689 (7 new) Clarion 7995 16 8011 193 (3 new) Clearfield 18490 37 18527 308 (3 new) Crawford 19248 54 19302 293 (3 new) Elk 6898 16 6914 90 (4 new) Forest 2166 9 2175 34 Indiana 16638 47 16685 328 Jefferson 8589 31 8620 209 McKean 7830 30 7860 131 (2 new) Mercer 22804 29 22833 477 (3 new) Venango 10961 24 10985 225 (3 new) Warren 7008 36 7044 202 (2 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

