Commissioners Pass Two Resolutions, Approve Contracts, and Start New Small Loan Program



CLARION, Pa.(EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius (pictured above) were busy on Tuesday morning, starting with two resolutions.

Commissioners fixed the return date on or before which tax collectors must make returns to the Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau by passing Resolution No. 4 of 2022. The return date of January 15 was emphasized with the resolution.

Commissioners also approved a second resolution, Resolution No. 5 of 2022 to adopt and approve and adopt the 2022 Clarion County Comprehensive Plan Update dated February 7, 2022. Copies are available here.

Minor changes are expected, and the Clarion County Planning Offices will be updating the site.

The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg was approved for a $10,000.00, four-year interest-free loan for a roof replacement, effective March 2022. Clarion County Commissioners earlier approved a no-interest loan fund for municipalities and nonprofit organizations using funding from the American Recovery Act.

Commissioners used $100,000.00 from American Recovery Act to establish the loan fund and classified all of the grants to replace lost revenue. The maximum loan is $10,000.00, also for emergency services, such as fire and ambulance entities that are located in Clarion County and serve Clarion County residents.

More information is available on the Clarion County website, but the application first starts with an email to the commissioners.

A cooperation agreement with the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation was approved for administration of the FFY 2021 Appalachian Regional Commission Clarion County Connected Partnerships of Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Grant.

A contract for Clarion County 9-1-1 was approved with Zito Business to provide an E-Line connection between Clarion County Courthouse and the Clarion Complex in Shippenville. Term: 36 months, Effective Date: TBD. Cost: $750.00 per month.

Approved a contract with CBF Contracting Incorporated to replace a 3’x7’ exterior door at the Clarion County Jail at $9,905.00, paid with the Jail Pass-Through Account.

Okayed a CYS contract with Jefferson County (Ohio) Juvenile Detention Center to provide Out of State Secure Detention. Term: 1/11/2022 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $205.00 per day. County Match: 40 percent.

On-call pay rates were established for the Clarion County Coroner Office that included the following:

• Chief Deputy Coroner: Mobile Call-Out: $190.00 per call out. Effective Date: 2/13/2022. Phone On-Call: $80.00 per day. If a mobile call-out is required on the same day, Chief Deputy will get an additional $110.00. For a total of $190.00 for call out. Effective Date: 2/13/2022.

• Deputy Coroners: Mobile Call-Out: $160.00 per call out. Effective Date: 2/13/2022. Phone On-Call: $80.00 per day. If a mobile call-out is required on the same day, the deputy will get an additional $80.00, for a total of $160.00 for call-out. Effective Date: 2/13/2022.

Personnel Items

• MH/DD. New Hire Marli Harp to fill the vacant position of Administrative Assistant. Full-time, Non- Exempt/Non-Union 4. 40 hours/week. Starting rate $14.50/hr. Effective Date: 01/24/2022.

• MH/DD. New Hire. Tricia Pezzuti to fill the vacant position of Forensic Liaison. Full-time, Non- Exempt/Non-Union 5. 40 hours/week. Starting rate $15.00/hr. Effective Date: 01/24/2022.

• Prison. New Hire. Erica Peterson to fill the vacant position of Correctional Officer. Part-time, Union. Starting rate $12.00/hr. Effective Date: 02/14/2022.

