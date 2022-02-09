David J. Wade, age 79, of Kennerdell and formerly of Pittsburgh (Westwood) died on February 5, 2022.

Beloved father of Roxanne Earls (Rick), Laura Wade and the late David Jr. and wife, Linda, who survives.

Dave is survived by the mother of Roxanne and David Jr., Margaret Fraser.

Cherished grandfather of Marissa, Bethany, Richard and Emily Earls and Amanda and Kayla Wade; loving great-grandfather of Lily.

He was preceded in death by his long-time companion, Betty Meggonigle.

Dave was a very giving and helpful man.

He was a mason for over 50 years.

He was a unique and fun man with a big heart who lived for today.

He owned Dave Wade Auto Service on Noblestown Road for over 50 years.

He loved his antiques and turquoise jewelry and was once an auctioneer for estate sales.

He loved racing and helping his son race cars at the local dirt tracks.

He also liked deep sea fishing and going to the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

He traveled many times to Texas with his girlfriend Betty.

He enjoyed the tranquility of living along the Allegheny River, feeding the birds and wildlife so he could watch them.

His face would light a room when his family would visit.

We will always remember the cookouts for the family and his famous beer corn.

Dave was always helping someone with something and didn’t worry about the small stuff (and it’s all small stuff!!).

It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to one’s local humane society.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.herrickcompassionatefs.com.

