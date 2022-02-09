Donna M. Nelson, 82, of Kunz Rd., Pleasantville passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Donna was born on October 26, 1939, in Titusville to the late Andrew and Evelyn (Mack) Stokes.

She married Ronald A. Nelson on October 22, 1957, in Erie. Mr. Nelson preceded her in death on April 22, 2016.

She was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1957.

Donna was formerly employed as an aide at Sunset Manor, a hostess with Perkins Restaurant, and a clerk with Kwik Fill.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Donna volunteered at the Titusville Area Hospital.

She is survived by 3 sons, Ronald Nelson and wife Diane of Chesapeake, VA, Michael Nelson and wife Brenda of Pleasantville, Brian Nelson and wife Brenda of Hydetown; 2 daughters, Julie Bryan and husband George of Oil City, Terry Nelson and friend Diane Thomson of Dallas, TX; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Andrew Stokes and wife Yolanda of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Larry Stokes of GA; and several nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Jackson.

No services are being observed.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

