Featured Local Job: Full-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a Full-Time Teller at its Rimersburg office.

Prior banking experience is recommended but not required. Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential. Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by February 22, 2022, at:

Clarion County Community Bank



ATTN: Branch Manager308 Broad StreetNew Bethlehem, PA 16242

or email to [email protected]

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.