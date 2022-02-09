Featured Local Job: Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs in Shippenville currently has an opening for a full-time or part-time laborer.

Hours of operation are 8-5 Monday-Friday, and 8-12 on Saturdays.

Job Description: Job entails bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information or stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

