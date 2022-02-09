Man Allegedly Steals Nearly $10K of Drilling Rig Tools, Equipment in Howe Township

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Forest County man allegedly stole nearly $10,000.00 of tools, parts, and equipment related to a drilling rig operation in Howe Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against Ronald James Grube, of Sheffield, on Tuesday, February 1.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Smith of PSP Marienville, around 2:26 p.m. on June 3, a representative for Cameron Energy Corporation reported that sometime between 4:00 p.m. on June 2 and 12:30 p.m. on June 3 an unknown actor(s) removed various tools, pipe fittings, along with numerous drilling rig-related parts and/or equipment from a drilling rig that was in a stationary location in the middle of the Allegheny National Forest, just off Forest Road, in Howe Township, Forest County. An initial replacement value was estimated to be between $5,000.00 and $6,000.00.

During the course of this investigation, a suspect was established.

On June 3, Trooper Smith made contact with Ronald Grube at his residence. During this time, it was discovered that all reported stolen items were located, partially concealed at the rear of the property owned by Grube, the complaint states.

All reported stolen items were positively identified by a representative of Cameron Energy Corporation and subsequently returned to the company.

According to the complaint, Grube admitted to his involvement in this crime and further admitted to utilizing a blue Chevrolet pickup to transport all stolen/recovered items from the drilling rig site to his residence located on State Route 666 in Sheffield, Pa.

The complaint notes that Grube related, “I feel terrible. I’m not sure why I did it.”

It was later determined that all stolen and recovered items have an estimated replacement value of $9,950.00. In addition, there was a loss of revenue to Cameron Energy Company as a result of the operation of the drilling rig being shut down due to the theft of tools, parts, and equipment.

The following charges were filed by Trooper Smith, of PSP Marienville, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on February 1:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (seven counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (seven counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on April 12 with Judge Miller presiding.

