Nancy Finefrock-Campbell, of Florida, formerly of Clarion, passed from ALS on Monday, February 7, 2022 at the age of 69.

She was the daughter of the late Jay and Marjorie Finefrock and younger sister of Sheila, which lived to be 9 months old.

Nancy was married to her best friend and the love of her life, Butch Campbell, for 32 years and they have a loving combined family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their children and grandchildren: Bradley (Cassandra) Knight, Cameron and Carter Knight, Brandon and Abigail Marshall; Scott (Cindy) Knight, and Katie Knight; Patrick (Beverley) Knight, Anna and Bradley Knight; Kyle (Beth) Campbell, and J.R Campbell; and Kari (Jeremy) Kinney, Cole and Lily Kinney.

Nancy dearly loved her 5 children, their spouses and their many accomplishments.

But most of all her 10 grandchildren could always put a big smile on her face being with them or hearing about them.

She loved the outdoors and you could find her in Cooks Forest with her boxer at Tom’s Run and hiking different trails, bicycling, kayaking, cross country skiing, water aerobics and crafting.

Throughout her life, Nancy had many jobs, paid or as a volunteer.

The thread that bound them together was her enthusiasm for what she was doing and the fact she was helping someone.

To know Nancy was to love her.

While working at Clarion University she took many students under her wing, serving as away from home “mom”.

Several still kept in contact so many years later.

She also enjoyed road trips or traveling with Butch.

Her attitude on life was, “Every day is an adventure”.

Nancy wanted to thank everyone for the many flowers, cards, emails, visits, and prayers she received during her battle with ALS. They were greatly appreciated.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is helping assist the family.

A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at a later date in June to be announced.

Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to: Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 for ALS research.

Team Gleason, PO Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184 or at www.TeamGleason.org or Shriners Hospital for Children, Development and Donor Relations Department, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

