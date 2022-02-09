Penn Highlands Expansion, Includes Eight Hospitals and Clarion Community Medical Building

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The recently opened Penn Highlands Healthcare Clarion Community Medical Building located in Monroe Township is but one example of the expansion and acquisition of the healthcare system headquartered in DuBois.

(Pictured above: Clarion Rotary President Tom Spence and Penn Highlands COO Mark A. Norman.)

Penn Highlands hosted Clarion Rotary on Monday with a program and tour of the facility and presentation by Penn Highlands Chief Operating Officer Mark A. Norman.

“Our master facility plan, a plan we’ve been working on for the last three or four years as a health system, also includes this building in Clarion,” said Norman. “We’re excited about what we have accomplished, and we want to update Rotary on our growth.”

Penn Highlands envisions its outpatient facilities, including Clarion, as offering convenient access to services that the public might need every day and all in one location.

“That was the premise behind it,” continued Norman. “We have a number of patients over in this area, and it’s just about making it convenient for them to see their primary care doctor or their specialists that they may see over in DuBois.”

The facility will expand access to more specialty services being offered to the region including endocrinology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and coming soon … family medicine, medical oncology, orthopedics, and sports medicine and moving from their current Clarion office location to the new facility will be Penn Highlands Life’s Journey (obstetrics/gynecology)

One of fastest-growing health systems

Penn Highlands, one of the fastest-growing health systems in the state, operates eight hospitals, including Mon Valley Hospital, Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, and more than 150 clinics and office locations throughout northwestern, central, and southwestern Pennsylvania.

Another local acquisition/integration that touches into Clarion and Jefferson Counties is the acquisition of WRC Senior Services that includes Water Run Landing in Clarion, Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, and other home health care services.

“They became part of Penn Highlands as of January 1st,” said Norman. “It is exciting because what that acquisition does for us is it continues to grow our post-acute care. As a vision of our health system, we don’t see ourselves just as a clinic hospital. We have all of those ambulatory hospital-based services, but also nursing homes, personal care homes, and home health, just to give you some numbers.

“We currently see about 1,200 home care patients on our, rosters today throughout all of our communities. We also have private duty services. So we’re kind of in the homes of 3,000 people providing some sort of home health services.

“We think it’s very important to be very well-rounded as a health system, having not only your typical hospitalist services and clinic services but also the post-acute nursing health and home-based services.”

Financing expansion

With all of the expansion and acquisition, Norman was asked how it was financed.

“A lot of it doesn’t include cash outlays,” Norman said. “Most of our acquisitions are through member substitution. You basically acquire the assets and liabilities of the organization, and sometimes in exchange, they want some representation on our board. Those areas like Mon Valley would have board representation. We basically acquire their assets and liabilities and then incorporate their facility into the health system.

“What comes with that is economies of scale. What makes it very difficult in rural America is being a stand-alone health system or hospital because you have to provide all of the primary care and specialty care services, and administrative services. All of those things are very expensive to do for a stand-alone facility.

“You don’t have to duplicate a lot of those services and depending on how we go into more regions, we will have to have some regional type services. As a system, it helps us organize our administrative functions to actually do that in the most cost-effective manner.”

Penn Highlands DuBois

Penn Highlands at Clarion Services

Outpatient services:

• Retail Community Pharmacy

• Rehabilitation Services – Physical Therapy

• Imaging (X-Ray)

• Women’s Imaging

• Laboratory Services

Specialty care services:

• Endocrinology

• Gastroenterology

• Pulmonary (lung) Care

Coming soon:

• Q Care Clarion Walk-in Clinic

• Family Medicine Care

• Medical Oncology

• Obstetrics/Gynecology

• Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

• Rehabilitation Services – Speech Therapy

Other Penn Highlands Buildings

Penn Highlands DuBois East Campus Behavioral Health Hospital – expansion of the current facility to create a 126-bed campus

Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Department – creation of a trauma center with 28 Emergency Department bays, a six-bed Observation and Clinical Decision Unit and a four-bay “Vertical Care” area

Penn Highlands DuBois West Wing Annex – construction of five stories plus a basement will expand the Maternal and Child Center, the Heart Center and will also include the addition of an Ambulatory Surgery Center

Penn Highlands Healthcare Center of Excellence – a new three-story hub for orthopedics, pediatrics, and women’s health on the Penn Highlands DuBois West campus

Penn Highlands Clearfield – A Campus of Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital Renovations– renovation of the current Emergency Department and reorientation of the hospital entrance

Penn Highlands Brookville Medical Office Building – a three-story building housing primary and specialty care super clinics

Pinecrest Manor – renovation of resident rooms/bathrooms, bathing facilities, hallways, solariums, multipurpose rooms, and the resident dining room at the 138-bed skilled nursing facility located on the campus of Penn Highlands Elk.

