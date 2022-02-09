Redbank Valley’s Mansfield Will Apply His ‘Cheat Code’ Football Skills at Westminster College

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Joe Mansfield had lots of options.

When you carry the nickname “Cheat Code” because no mere mortal can block you, attention from college coaches tends to come your way.

(Photos by Madison McFarland)

The Redbank Valley senior, who tortured offenses for the better part of four seasons as an edge rusher and run stuffer, decided to land at Westminster College to continue his academic and athletic careers.

“I’ve been getting offers from (Division II) in track and football, but I decided I’d rather go to a good school with good academics and a good football program,” Mansfield said.

Westminster certainly ticked both of those boxes.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

The Titans went 8-3 last season and beat Geneva, 31-6, for their second straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship.

Westminster’s allure also included learning from All-American defensive end Brayden Thimons, who led the PAC in sacks with nine and tackles for a loss with 16.

Thimons, who will return for his fifth year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is bigger than Mansfield at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. Mansfield is listed at 6-2 and 192 pounds.

The first order of business for Mansfield is to bulk up.

“My goal is to put weight on and try my best to get that spot,” Mansfield said.

To do that, Mansfield has already gotten to work, hitting the weight room like he hits quarterbacks and changing his diet to help pack on the good pounds.

That hasn’t always been easy.

“I’ve been trying,” Mansfield said. “I’ve been in the weight room every day and trying out new foods to help with the weight gain. A lot of carbs. A lot of smoothies.”

Mansfield’s success at Redbank was less about his size and more about his pure athletic ability and desire. He has an explosive first step, deceptive pass rush moves, and pure tenacity.

Mansfield became the first Bulldog with more than 30 career sacks — he finished with 35. He also wrapped up his career with a staggering 59.5 tackles for a loss.

He may have also led the world in being held.

“Yeah, it gets old,” Mansfield said, chuckling. “Every game I knew that was what was going to happen. Sometimes I’d tell my teammates on the first play, ‘Watch, he’s gonna hold me,’ and I’d get held. It’s just part of it.”

It didn’t slow Mansfield down very much, however.

He even became extremely stout against the run.

A prime example was in the PIAA Class A championship game in December against Bishop Guilfoyle, a team that rarely threw the ball and ran what was essentially an old-school, single-wing attack.

Mansfield shined against the run-first (and run-second and run-third) Marauders.

“By the end of my junior year, I told myself that I needed to put the weight on so I can play the run and the pass,” Mansfield said. “I wanted to show I was someone who could do more than just run past the person or make a move to get past someone.”

Mansfield also has some big goals for himself this spring.

He’s close to both the long jump and triple jump records at Redbank Valley.

As far as football at Westminster goes, he believes he can get on the field immediately.

So does Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold.

“I believe he’s going to have the opportunity to find a way to play at Westminster right away,” Gold said. “He went there for a visit and really fell in love and that’s where he made his ultimate decision to go.”

Mansfield had a preferred walk-on offer at California University of Pennsylvania and opportunities at other Division II schools but eschewed them for a Division III school.

Gold also played Division III football at Grove City College, so he is well aware of what that division is all about.

“When you go the Division III route, it’s essentially for the pure love of the game,” Gold said. “I think it’s a good fit for him. I’m proud of the effort that he gave us and happy to see that he was able to go where he ultimately wanted to be.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.