Say What?!: Massive Igloo Cafe in Northern India Will Soon Set Guinness World Record

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Massive-igloo-cafe-in-northern-India-will-soon-set-Guinness-world-recordINDIA – A once-in-a-lifetime cup of coffee awaits visitors on top of a popular skiing resort in the western Himalayas – just make sure to pack an extra coat. This cup of coffee isn’t served inside a warm and toasty building, but rather inside one of the world’s largest igloos.

Gulmarg, India, located about 8,600 feet above sea level, is home to this breathtakingly massive igloo. More than 25 people spent 64 painstaking days building this igloo on the lawn of the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resort, in Gulmarg.

Read the full story here.


