Shirlie Anne Anderson, age 92, died in her home peacefully on Monday February 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 29, 1929, in Oil City to the late Earl and Ruth Bickel Beightol.

Shirlie was married to Robert Anderson in 1947.

They bought a home at 22 East 5th Street in Oil City and have resided there for more than 68 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2014 and is also preceded by both her brothers James and Robert, who died over 50 years ago.

Shirlie is also preceded in death by her two sisters, Lillian English and Ruth Rogers, her daughter, Barb Kunselman, and two grandchildren, Bejay and Denise Anderson.

Shirlie is survived by her children Robert D. Anderson (Saegertown), Dave and Becky Anderson (Mechanicsburg), and Linda Fischer (Oil City).

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren that include Andy Fischer and wife Erika, Michael Fischer and wife June, Jamie Allan, Amanda Rodenbacher and husband Jake, James Anderson and wife Jessica, Brooke Beck and husband Luke, Jessie Anderson, and Lori Sanders.

Shirlie is blessed with 18 great grandchildren.

She was known by the cousins as “Shorty”.

She received her GED in 1971 and went on to pursue a license for practical nursing at Oil City Vocational Technical School.

Shirlie worked at the Oil City Hospital for 20 years until her retirement.

Shirlie was a member of the First Baptist Church for over 40 years and served as a Sunday School Teacher, Junior School teacher, served on the Board of Christian Education, as well as Bible School.

Later Shirlie and Robert joined Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was also a Troop Leader in the Girl Scouts.

Shirlie and Robert loved the cottage life and spent many years on the Pumphouse Road on the Alleghany River.

There was lots of swimming, bon fires, badminton, and playing 500!

Later, they bought a place they called “The Ranch” and continued with all the fun activities with family and friends.

In their later years they spent multiple weeks a year in Florida at Magic Tree Resort in which they were accompanied by many of their children and grandchildren.

Many great memories were made just like those at the cottage.

Shirlie loved playing the piano and organ.

She enjoyed Square Dancing with the Shin Diggers.

She took pride in a well-kept home and made the best chocolate fudge over ice cream.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 10 am to 11 am at the Morrison Funeral Home followed by a service at 11 am.

Reverend Thomas Carr will preside over the service.

Interment will be in Mill Creek Cemetery in Utica.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

