 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: C&A Trees Spring Workshop Scheduled for Saturday, March 5th

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

greenhouse 26CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – C&A Trees will be holding spring workshops on Saturday, March 5, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Patio container sessions will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Hanging basket sessions will be held at 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

greenhouse 25

Limited tickets are on sale for $45.00.

With your ticket, you will be able to plant your planter or hanging basket and keep it at C&A Trees until April 30. You will also be invited to an exclusive one-day pre-season sale (10%-20% off) PLUS one-day bonus buys!

Various vendor representatives will be on-site, as well.

The Brick Oven Pizza will be here serving all attendees fresh and hot delicious pizza.

Seneca Rock Audubon, Clarion’s local Audubon Chapter, will have designs and information about native plants that promote healthy habitats for pollinators and birds.

Wildflower Garden Club will also have a Chinese Auction going all day.

To reserve your ticket(s) stop by the garden center at 53 Tree Lane Clarion, Pa. 16214 – or call 814-745-3232.

C&A Trees is open Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.