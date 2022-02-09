SPONSORED: C&A Trees Spring Workshop Scheduled for Saturday, March 5th
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – C&A Trees will be holding spring workshops on Saturday, March 5, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Patio container sessions will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Hanging basket sessions will be held at 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Limited tickets are on sale for $45.00.
With your ticket, you will be able to plant your planter or hanging basket and keep it at C&A Trees until April 30. You will also be invited to an exclusive one-day pre-season sale (10%-20% off) PLUS one-day bonus buys!
Various vendor representatives will be on-site, as well.
The Brick Oven Pizza will be here serving all attendees fresh and hot delicious pizza.
Seneca Rock Audubon, Clarion’s local Audubon Chapter, will have designs and information about native plants that promote healthy habitats for pollinators and birds.
Wildflower Garden Club will also have a Chinese Auction going all day.
To reserve your ticket(s) stop by the garden center at 53 Tree Lane Clarion, Pa. 16214 – or call 814-745-3232.
C&A Trees is open Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
