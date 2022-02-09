Clarion County Teen Finishes Second in ‘Celebration of Talent’ Competition

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The fifth annual Celebration of Talent competition was held at the Barrow-Civic Theater in Franklin on Saturday with Ashlynne E. Cornmesser, of Oil City, taking first place out of 12 contestants.

(Pictured above, from left: Mandy Williams, Reilly Martin, Ashlynne E. Cornmesser, Wild Will Iion and Jacob Hoffman. Photo Courtesy of Barrow-Civic Theater)

Jacob Hoffman, of Knox, finished second, with Wild Will Ion, of Cooperstown, Mandy Williams, of Harrisville, and Reilly Martin, of Bruin, rounding out the top five.

The top five finishers were select by an audience vote. First and second place received cash prizes while the winners for third, fourth and fifth place were awarded gift cards by the Franklin Retail & Business Association.

Other contestants included Kaylee Beck, of Chicora, Kayla Christine, of Seneca, Tim Craver, of Franklin, Ethan Culp, of Franklin, Reji Exley, of Oil City, Janice Irwin, of Franklin, and Julia Riggs, of Williamsville, Ny.

Celebration of Talent was presented by the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Franklin Rotary Club.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.