New Housing Development Planned for Trinity Point

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A new housing development is being planned for the Trinity Point area located south of Interstate 80 at Exit 62.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Tim Reddinger, general partner with Clarion Trinity Development Co., told exploreClarion.com that he is developing new housing in Trinity Point, which he is calling Southview Village.

He said the development will mainly be comprised of dense housing as opposed to single-family homes.

“I’m going to use up 15 acres of Trinity Point to build a dense housing project,” Reddinger said. “It will be a mixture of apartments and townhomes. I have to build dense to get as many as I like. I’d like over a three-year period to build 100 new housing units. Everything from single units to probably the largest we would do – being a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath, and two-car garage.”

Reddinger wants to begin construction on the housing in 2023, and stated that he wants to utilize local resources.

“I want to use all local, modular construction,” he said. “My architect that I have is very familiar using modular home builders.”

The demand for affordable, accessible housing in Clarion is very large, Reddinger said. He stressed the idea behind the housing development is to bring a larger workforce into Clarion.

“We got to start attracting young people to the community, and we need housing very badly. Right now, there’s probably 300-to-400 open positions in the Clarion area, and we need affordable, workforce housing for people to move to the area or retain people in the area. We just don’t have enough housing to meet the demands for the workforce in the area.”



(Pictured above: A map of the lots on Trinity Point. The proposed housing development would be situated on lots 6, 18, 19, and 20. Courtesy: Clarion Trinity Development Co.)

Reddinger said he has been working on this idea for around one year. He said he was inspired by what he was hearing as part-owner and operator of the Microtel.

“I’m constantly trying to develop workforce. I’m constantly running into places that don’t have workforce. My business associates struggle to get workforce. It’s just a big, big battle in the area to keep people living in the area,” he said.

Trinity Point, Reddinger stated, is served by multiple broadband providers which makes it a good place to work from home. Additionally, its proximity to Interstate Exit 62 and its many amenities make it an ideal living location.

“This is the area that has everything that you need,” he said.

Reddinger also discussed the proposed travel plaza with exploreClarion.com.

The hope is for construction to begin on the proposed travel plaza in May and would be finished, with the travel plaza fully opened by the end of the year, according to Reddinger.

“The owners are out the Williamsport, Pa. area. It’s independent ownership. They’re going to build a plaza with auto fueling and truck fueling, and then they’re going to put in a food court into their plaza. They have Yougurtland, Fatburger, and a pizzeria. They’re going to build on everything … everything from the Microtel Inn and Suites south down to East Trinity Drive. So, they have a 5-and-a-half acre site.”

The developers of the travel plaza, GJAMS Clarion Holdings LLC., bought the land from Trinity Development in June 2021. Reddinger said the plans for the travel plaza have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it is his wish to have the plaza built with local labor.

“I’ve given them the names of local builders and contractors, so the hope is all the work is done locally,” he said.

The proposed travel plaza would occupy lots 11 and 12B, located just south of Microtel while the proposed housing development would be situated on lots 6, 18, 19, and 20, on the same side of the development but further south.

The plans for Trinity Point are ambitious, but nothing is set in stone yet. Kristi Amato, Clarion County planning director, told exploreClarion.com that plans for the travel plaza or the housing development have not yet been submitted for consideration.

“Right now, I haven’t heard anything. We did have some conversations a year ago, probably longer than that,” she said. “We did not get into if there are any restaurants or anything like that.”

Amato said any development in Trinity Point would undergo the process any commercial development in Clarion County undergoes. This is a two-step process that consists of a preliminary stage and a final stage.

“What they do is submit those items to us, and when the planning commission approves those items, they would grant preliminary approval. That developer would then reach out to the municipality to do the building permits process and any other entity that they need. They can go ahead and construct then.”

Developers then have five years to begin construction on their projects. Within 60 days of receiving a certificate of occupancy, the commercial developer would have to submit a final land development packet, said Amato.

“Those plans should be very, very similar to their preliminary land development plans. Some little things might tweak here or there. If anything major changes, they would need to get the preliminary land development plan revised,” she said.

