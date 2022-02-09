Newbie Man Charged With Allegedly Assaulting Woman While She Was Driving Scheduled for Plea Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man charged with allegedly punching a woman in the face and grabbing her by the throat while she was driving is scheduled to appear in plea court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, plea court for 24-year-old Dane David Kells is set for Wednesday, February 9, at 12:30 p.m. with Clarion County President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Kells faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Kells is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Porter Township, Clarion County, in June of 2021.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:06 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, Clarion-based State Police were notified about a domestic incident that involved Dane Kells and a known female victim.

The victim reported that she was driving with Kells as a passenger when he asked her to stop at a business in New Bethlehem and she refused. The victim said that Kells then became irate and struck her in the face twice with a closed fist, then grabbed her by the throat while she was driving, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that when Kells grabbed her throat, she thought she was going to pass out because she could not breathe, and she was afraid she was going to die, the complaint states.

The complaint notes that police observed red marks on the victim’s neck where she indicated Kells had grabbed her.

Kells was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021.

