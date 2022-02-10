A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 28. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

