Clarion Area School Board Tables Pool Lease; Will Meet With Clarion Borough

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board on Tuesday night tabled a proposed 25-year lease of school district property for the Clarion Borough swimming pool on Liberty Street to discuss the lease and a more realistic opening date.

“The facilities committee decided it would like to meet with Clarion Borough next week,” Braxton White, School Board Vice President said. “I want to see what their plans are for the pool. I don’t think it’s enough to just say that they’re going to reopen the pool, especially if it is a 25-year lease.”

I don’t think any of the school board directors oppose a lease, but I want to see a commitment to what will be done with the pool,” White said.

The tabled lease included language that said the agreement would start on March 1, 2022, and terminate on February 28, 2047. The opening date of July 4, 2023, is proposed in the lease.

Clarion Borough is developing plans for an extensive renovation of the Clarion Pool and will be applying for grants to help fund the construction. The opening date may not be realistic, given the time required to obtain a grant. The facilities committee realized the problem and decided to table the motion until the project plants could be reviewed.

The tabled lease states:

“If Clarion Borough does not have a firm funding offer and/or a firm opening date of the facilities by July 4, 2023, the District may terminate the lease by providing 20 days written notice to the Borough. In the event (the) District elects to terminate this Lease under this Section, (the) Borough agrees to sign a document prepared by the District evidencing the termination that is capable of being recorded at the Recorders Office of Clarion County, Pennsylvania. This deadline may be extended by agreement of both of the parties in writing.”

Some other points in the proposed lease include the following:

• RENT. No rent shall be due.

• INSURANCE. The Borough shall carry a policy of general public liability insurance for $1,000,000.00 per occurrence and $2,000,000.00 in the aggregate for death, bodily injury, and property damage to cover claims resulting from any act or omission to act on the part of Borough, its officers, employees, agents, or guests.

The Borough shall carry an umbrella policy for $1,000,000.00.

The Borough shall carry workmen’s compensation insurance containing the statutory limits covering Borough’s employees and business operations on the property and containing a waiver of subrogation against the District.

• DISTRICT’S RIGHT TO USE THE LAND. The rights granted Borough according to this Lease shall not in any way affect the right of District to enter upon and use the Property at any times, for any purpose not inconsistent with Borough’s right, including, but not limited to, a right-of-way for vehicular travel from Third Avenue across the northeast portion of the Property which shall be kept open and unobstructed for access to other lands of District. The district shall have the right to enter upon the Property at all reasonable times to inspect the land and improvements, or in the event of an emergency.

• ASSIGNMENT OR SUBLEASE. The borough shall not assign this Lease or sublet the Property

without the prior written consent of the District.

• HOLD HARMLESS AND INDEMNIFICATION. Borough agrees to assume complete liability and responsibility for any injury to persons, including death and/or damage to real or personal property caused either directly or indirectly by Borough or by anyone either directly or indirectly in its employ or subject to its management or control, or because of Borough’s presence or activities under the terms of this Lease and Borough shall indemnify, protect, save harmless and undertake the defense of District against all claims, demands, liens, suits and recoveries of every kind and description, and against all loss, cost and damage, and against any payments or damages, compensation or otherwise arising therefrom.

• LIMITATION ON RATES. Borough stipulates and agrees that it will not charge the residents of District more for the use of the facilities described in this Lease than it would charge the residents of Borough.

Personnel

In personnel, actions approved included:

Appointments

Angela McIntyre – Temporary Full-Time Teacher (pending certification), Step – I-1

Keith McClaine – Full Time Custodian – $10.25/hr (pending clearances)

Addison Hockins – Science Olympiad Step 1 40% – $600.00

Brian Burford – Mentor teacher (Jonathan Simpson) Step 1 50% – $375.00

Classification Change:

Sarah Smith – Paraprofessional ($11.60/hr) to PCA @ $14.00/hr

Jessica Hogue – Paraprofessional ($10.80/hr) to PCA @ $14.00/hr

Allison Brent – Paraprofessional ($10.00/hr) to PCA @ $14.00/hr

Tracy Girvan – Paraprofessional ($10.00/hr) to PCA @ $14.00/hr

Resignation

Don Coleman – Custodian

Volunteer

Tanner Klein – Baseball

Field Trips

The following field trip requests were approved:

Riverview IU6, Clarion February 1, 2022

Gifted School Van and Substitute

Clarion Co. YMCA March 4, 2022

7th Grade 2 School Buses and Substitute

Dubois Area HS April 13, 2022

Grades 3-6 School Bus

Trinity Point Church March 2, 2022

Youth Council School Van and Substitute

Clarion Community Feb 9, 10, or 11, 2022 (weather dependent)

Yearbook None

Hyatt Regency, Rosemont, IL April 22-25, 2022

Sr. High Academic Challenge Team $3,500

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.