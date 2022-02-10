Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Red Potatoes

The yogurt in this recipe is a healthy swap for sour cream!

Ingredients

6 large red potatoes (about 10 ounces each)

1/2 cup 1% milk



1/2 cup fat-free plain yogurt3 tablespoons butter, softened1-1/2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes1-1/2 teaspoons garlic-herb seasoning blend1 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Scrub potatoes; pierce each several times with a fork. Microwave, uncovered, on high until just tender, 10-12 minutes, turning once.

-When potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut each lengthwise in half. Scoop out pulp, leaving 1/4-in.-thick shells. Mash pulp with all ingredients except cheese.

-Spoon into potato shells. Top with cheese. Bake until heated through, 25-30 minutes. If desired, broil 2-3 minutes until cheese is light golden brown.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.