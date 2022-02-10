 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Red Potatoes

Thursday, February 10, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The yogurt in this recipe is a healthy swap for sour cream!

Ingredients

6 large red potatoes (about 10 ounces each)
1/2 cup 1% milk

1/2 cup fat-free plain yogurt
3 tablespoons butter, softened
1-1/2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
1-1/2 teaspoons garlic-herb seasoning blend
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Scrub potatoes; pierce each several times with a fork. Microwave, uncovered, on high until just tender, 10-12 minutes, turning once.

-When potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut each lengthwise in half. Scoop out pulp, leaving 1/4-in.-thick shells. Mash pulp with all ingredients except cheese.

-Spoon into potato shells. Top with cheese. Bake until heated through, 25-30 minutes. If desired, broil 2-3 minutes until cheese is light golden brown.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


