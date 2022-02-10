Clarion County Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases; Seven Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, February 9.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 8,024 while the death toll remained at 193.

Neighboring Forest County reported seven new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, moving the county’s total number to 2,182 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:50 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/9/22 – 4,072

2/8/22 – 3,993

2/7/22 – 4,148

2/4/22 through 2/6/22 – 10,233

2/3/22 – 6,640

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14809 28 14837 315 Butler 43310 77 43387 690 (1 new) Clarion 8011 13 8024 193 Clearfield 18527 45 18572 308 Crawford 19302 28 19330 295 (2 new) Elk 6914 10 6924 93 (3 new) Forest 2175 7 2182 34 Indiana 16685 58 16743 328 Jefferson 8620 24 8644 209 McKean 7860 18 7878 131 Mercer 22833 32 22865 478 (1 new) Venango 10985 24 11009 227 (2 new) Warren 7044 29 7073 203 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

