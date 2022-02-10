Edward A. Caldwell, 70, of Summerville passed away Wednesday morning February 9, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born April 4, 1951, in Kingsville, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Anastasia (Aaron) Caldwell.

He married Joan M. Kemp on August 21, 1976.

Edward worked as a welder for Miller Welding, B&R Welding and W.P. Stahlman Coal Company.

He was a member of the Father William D. Smith Council #8538 Knights of Columbus of New Bethlehem, the Limestone Area Fire Department, and served on the St. Nicholas Parish Council.

He is survived by his wife Joan of Limestone (Kingsville) three children, Brian Caldwell of Kingsville, Bethann Pentz and her husband, Ron, of Etters and Bob Caldwell and his wife, Dana, of Harrisburg; four grandchildren, Noah Pentz, Easton Caldwell, Kaylee Caldwell, and Emma Pentz, a brother, Rich Caldwell and his wife, Jeanne, of Kingsville; and a sister, Marie Park and her husband, Lee, of Heathville.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral liturgy will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Father Samuel Bungo serving as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

