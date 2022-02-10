Featured Local Job: Part-Time Kindergarten Assistant Paraprofessional

Union School District is seeking, caring, applicants for Part-Time Special Education Paraprofessional position for the 2021 – 2022 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. USD values candidates that possess an understanding of child development and a caring disposition. They are eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff, and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Essential Functions:

Work as part of a team to provide a positive classroom environment utilizing PBIS program-wide expectations and strategies

Provide active supervision and intentional observation of children at all times

Assist Kindergarten teacher in providing developmentally appropriate instruction, activities, guidance and encouragement to children

Help children to develop good habits of personal hygiene; assist with toileting and hand washing

Observe children and assist in accurate completion of assessment data and observations

Ensure that students remain on task and are following teacher’s instructions

Qualifications:

Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred)

Associate’s degree (preferred)

Confidence when working with others

Strong social and communication skills

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, and FBI Fingerprint Clearance to:

Ms. Elena Steidinger

Director of Special Education

354 Baker Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected]

Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.

