Featured Local Job: Part-Time Math Interventionist Paraeducator

Union School District is seeking, caring, applicants for a Part-Time Math Interventionist Paraeducator position for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. USD is eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Essential Functions:

Use data to provide high-quality Math interventions to individual students and small groups to close gaps in learning

Maintain data-based documentation of continuous monitoring of student performance and progress

Collaborate with teachers, and the Math Intervention Coordinator regarding student progress

Assist with identifying students for placement in intervention groups

Provide diagnostic assessments for students as needed

Perform other related work as required

Qualifications:

Strong Mathematics instructional skill

Ability to collect data and make placement recommendations for students

Ability to use initiative and innovation when working with struggling students

Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred)

Associate’s degree (preferred)

Confidence when working with others

Strong social and communication skills

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168 and FBI Fingerprint Clearance to:

Ms. Elena Steidinger

Director of Special Education

354 Baker Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected]

Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.