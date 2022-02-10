 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Math Interventionist Paraeducator

Thursday, February 10, 2022 @ 11:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Union School District is seeking, caring, applicants for a Part-Time Math Interventionist Paraeducator position for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. USD is eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Essential Functions:

  • Use data to provide high-quality Math interventions to individual students and small groups to close gaps in learning
  • Maintain data-based documentation of continuous monitoring of student performance and progress
  • Collaborate with teachers, and the Math Intervention Coordinator regarding student progress
  • Assist with identifying students for placement in intervention groups
  • Provide diagnostic assessments for students as needed
  • Perform other related work as required

Qualifications:

  • Strong Mathematics instructional skill
  • Ability to collect data and make placement recommendations for students
  • Ability to use initiative and innovation when working with struggling students
  • Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred)
  • Associate’s degree (preferred)
  • Confidence when working with others
  • Strong social and communication skills

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168 and FBI Fingerprint Clearance to:

Ms. Elena Steidinger
Director of Special Education
354 Baker Street, Suite 2
Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected]

Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.