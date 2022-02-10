Clarion VFW Offers Scholarship Opportunities to High School Seniors in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. – The SPC Ross McGinnis VFW Post 2145, Inc. in Clarion has scholarships available for high school seniors who meet specific guidelines.

Relatives of members of Post 2145 and Auxiliary 2145, regardless of where they live, are also eligible to apply.

An essay of 500 to 600 words on “Is Patriotism declining in our society?” is part of the requirement for the scholarships.

The application deadline is March 11, 2022.

For more information and, to receive an application, please contact Bobbie Lawrence at 814-229-8878 or email [email protected]

SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145, Inc. Auxiliary Scholarship

The Auxiliary Scholarship is awarded in memory of Ted Lawrence, a 2001 graduate of Clarion Area High School.

Three scholarships will be awarded to seniors in a Clarion County high school who plan to attend a post-secondary institution or technical school in the fall.

Relatives of Post and Auxiliary 2145 members are also eligible to apply.

The first place winner will receive $1,000.00, the second place winner will receive $600.00, and the third place winner will receive $400.00.

Eligibility Requirements:

* Must be a senior at a school in Clarion County, cyber schooled or homeschooled in a Clarion County school district, or related to a member of Spc Ross A McGinnis VFW Post or Auxiliary 2145.

* Must show proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution or technical school (Monetary award will be held until the notification of acceptance is received).

* Must have an immediate relative who is a veteran (this includes; parents, step-parents, grandparents, and siblings).

* Must complete an essay 500 to 600 words. Essays will be judged and scored based on the following criteria:

* Relevant content

* Personal Style

*.Developed ideas and detail

*.Organization

* Spelling and grammar

The scholarship will be presented at the annual Awards Ceremony at Spc. Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145, Inc. in Clarion, Pa.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.