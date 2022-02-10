Man Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment After Being Accused of Throwing Toddler, Causing Broken Leg

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man pleaded guilty to child endangerment on Wednesday after reportedly throwing a three-year-old girl, causing her leg to be broken.

In Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, on Wednesday, February 9, 26-year-old Brady Alan Mineweaser pleaded guilty to – Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1.

As a result of a plea deal, the following charges were dropped:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1



– Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or Older, Felony 2– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Sentencing for Mineweaser is set for March 9 at 9:00 a.m.

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a report of suspected child abuse.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation on June 15, 2021, after receiving a ChildLine referral regarding a report of suspected child abuse involving physical injury to a three-year-old female.

The complaint states the referral was made after the victim’s mother presented the victim to Clarion Hospital on June 14 with a fractured left femur that was reportedly related to the victim falling.

According to the complaint, while the victim was at the hospital, she told the staff: “Daddy threw me on the floor.”

The victim’s father was subsequently identified as Brady Mineweaser.

Due to the injury, the victim was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Police contacted UPMC Children’s Child Advocacy Center on June 15, and the victim’s attending physician was interviewed. The physician told police they had concerns the victim’s injury was too severe for a simple fall, as reported, the complaint states.

The victim was then interviewed by Western PA Cares for Kids on June 22.

During the interview, the victim made additional statements about her father throwing her to the ground and causing the injury to her leg, according to the complaint.

The victim’s mother was then interviewed, as well, and reportedly told police that Mineweaser had disclosed to her after the incident that the victim had slapped him on the face and he spanked her causing her to fall, according to the complaint.

During an interview with Mineweaser on July 2, he reportedly admitted to causing the toddler’s fractured femur, the complaint states.

Mineweaser told police that he and the victim were in the living room playing when the victim slapped him in the mouth. He explained that he had an infected tooth and said the slap was extremely painful, and, due to the pain, he reacted by throwing the victim off of him. He said the victim then landed on an upside-down foldable chair, which caused the fracture, according to the complaint.

Mineweaser was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 2:27 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021.

