Moniteau Girls Basketball Team Honors Alum and Air Force Vet Tana (Willetts) Frangioni, Who Died Last Year in Automobile Accident

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Make good choices.

It was the mantra of Tana (Willetts) Frangioni, a 1994 Moniteau High School graduate and veteran of the United States Air Force.

Frangioni was mere days away from her retirement from the Air Force last April after 26 years of exemplary service when she was killed in an automobile accident.

The Moniteau girls basketball team honored Frangioni’s memory before the varsity game against Cranberry on Wednesday during Military Appreciation Night at the school.

T-shirts were sold to raise money for a scholarship fund. Each year two scholarships in her name will be awarded to seniors for their academics and leadership qualities.

“She was an amazing human being who loved everyone,” said Moniteau girls basketball coach Dee Arblaster. “She was an awesome role model for all.”

Frangioni was a four-sport star at Moniteau during her high school days.

She averaged nearly 12 points per game on the basketball court in her career, held several school records in track and field, and also played softball and volleyball for the Warriors.

In 1994 she was the first female in Butler County to be recognized through the Butler County Chamber of Commerce with a Celebrating Women in Sports award.



(Frangioni with actor Gary Sinise)

After high school, she enlisted in the Air Force.

Frangioni served in the Air Force Institute of Technology, the Air Force Special Operations Command, the United States Indo-Pacific Command, the United States Central Command, and the Pentagon.

For those who wish to make a donation to the scholarship fund, the Moniteau School District is accepting donations by check.

Checks should be made payable to Moniteau Scholarship Foundation with Tana (Willetts) Frangioni written in the check memo.

Checks can be mailed to Moniteau High School, c/o Laura Kleemok, 1091 West Sunbury Road, West Sunbury, Pa. 16061.

