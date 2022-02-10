Police: Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Grabbing Nurse, Biting Officer at Clarion Hospital

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 21-year-old man is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly grabbing an emergency room nurse and biting a state police trooper at the Clarion Hospital.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, February 8, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old William Thomas Wolfe, of Worthington (Armstrong County), Pa.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers from Clarion-based State Police had arrested William Wolfe and transported him to the Clarion Hospital. While in the emergency room at the Clarion Hospital, Wolfe was screaming, yelling, and causing a commotion.

This behavior was alarming to the emergency room staff, the complaint indicates.

An ER nurse was administering a shot to Wolfe, and he took his right hand a grabbed the inside of the left forearm of the ER nurse (the victim), causing pain and bruising, the complaint states.

A PSP trooper removed Wolfe’s hand from the victim, and Wolfe leaned forward and bit the back of the trooper’s left arm causing pain and bruising to the officer, according to the complaint.

Wolfe had to be restrained because of his aggressive behavior, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 9:57 a.m on February 8 in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Fear of Imminent SBI (Serious Bodily Injury) designated individuals, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on February 22 with Judge Schill presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.