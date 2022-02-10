Redbank School Board Discusses Budget in Light of Special Ed Positions; At-Large District for School Directors Suggested

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – As budget season approaches, the Redbank School Board discussed two current special education positions considering the school’s budgetary woes.

The discussion began during the special education report by Josh Temchulla, the district’s head of special education, as he said he was asked by the board to address the two positions the district is currently contracting out with ESSERs (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money: specifically, a social worker position and a behavior specialist position.

Temchulla said he expects the district to need those positions in the long term as opposed to temporary positions.

“As we go through the budget, then that’s probably a substantial discussion,” board member Jason Barnett said. “When that money (ESSERs money) is gone, which we know is going to come, there’s going to be a gaping hole. We added these services. Are they now a required crutch, or are we going to be in a place where these are gone and we go back to how we did it before? It requires some planning and thinking.”

District Superintendent Amy Rupp responded, “We do have to have something in place and I know what we’re looking at these two years is about $70,000. So, really, I think from the beginning the hope was to continue to move forward and work on budgeting.”

Barnett said the board needs to consider a cost-benefit analysis of the positions.

“It’s going to come out of the regular end, and there be something gone somewhere else,” he said.

Some members on the board wanted to take a more old-school approach to meet students’ social-emotional learning needs.

“Twenty years ago – and I’m sure kids haven’t changed all that much…whenever we had situations here at the school, what did you do 20 years ago?” asked board member Dee Bell. “That was free.”

Board member Dr. John Kimmel, disagreed, stating these positions were important because they allowed the district to avoid past mistakes.

“We’re dealing with their children right now,” he said to Bell. “It didn’t work the first time. That’s why we’re doing it differently the second time.”

He argued the monetary cost of expelling a student was greater than these positions, saying they would pay for themselves.

“If you kick a kid out for behavioral problems, and you decided you’re going to expel them, we’re still responsible for their education. You send them to Pathways, you’re going to spend $100.00 a day sending them there, and then you’re going to pay the van from here all the way to Oil City. It takes two kids to pay for that one counselor.”

The budgetary issues remain, however. Rupp said they are currently only spending 20% of what the district has budgeted for aides. She proposed these new positions could utilize the unused money.

“Maybe this takes the place of that, and that’s a feasible plan,” Barnett said about the proposal.

Near the close of their meeting, the board discussed the possibility of doing away with their current region-based method for election board members and moving instead to an at-large region, which would cover the entire school district.

The discussion was spurred on by comments from board member Heidi Byers.

“The way that we elect our school directors from different regions…I was curious if there was any interest in doing away with that and having an at-large district,” she said. “At one point, back in the day, I could see having (directors from different regions) maybe because you had the different elementary schools, and you wanted representation from the area, but we all start at the primary now and end at the high school.”

Bell pushed back against the idea, saying it was important for taxpayers from different areas to have a voice on the board.

“Being elected school director isn’t all about parents, it’s about the taxpayers too,” he said. “I know other districts went at-large because they didn’t have anybody to run. I get that, but I think as far as how we can fill the balance, I don’t care for at-large. I want diversity, but I get what you’re saying.”

Other board members were more supportive of the idea.

“I’ve seen it work, and I think in an area as small as Redbank Valley School District, I don’t think they’re huge discrepancies,” Barnett explained.

Board president Bill Reddinger said there are territorial issues to switching to an at-large electoral district and stated if school district consolidation were ever to happen in Clarion County, those issues would be compounded.

“The integration or consolidation of some of the schools in the area, you’re going to get back to some of the territorial issues,” he said.

