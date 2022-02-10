SPONSORED: Themed Thursdays, Valentine’s Day Dinner at Wanango Country Club
Make plans to join Wanango for Themed Thursday and Valentine’s Day this month!
Themed-Dinner Thursday
Thursday Theme Dinners will continue throughout the month of February!
This Thursday night, Wanango is offering a delicious Italian spread. Stop in and see them! Reserve a table in the ballroom by the fireplace and get cozy!
Reservations are preferred, but not required.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Leave a message with your name, phone number, and preferred reservation time.
Dinner is open to the public.
Valentine’s Day at Wanango
Roses are red, violets are blue, Wanango Country Club has Valentine’s Day covered for you.
Join Wanango for their special Valentine’s Day Weekend dinner.
This menu will be available on Friday, February 11th, Saturday, February 12th, & Monday, February 14th.
Dinner will be served from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Reservations are strongly recommended.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Leave a message with your name, phone number, and preferred reservation time.
Dinner is open to the public.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
