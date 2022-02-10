 

SPONSORED: Themed Thursdays, Valentine’s Day Dinner at Wanango Country Club

Thursday, February 10, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

wanango-dining-roomMake plans to join Wanango for Themed Thursday and Valentine’s Day this month!

Themed-Dinner Thursday

Thursday Theme Dinners will continue throughout the month of February!

This Thursday night, Wanango is offering a delicious Italian spread. Stop in and see them! Reserve a table in the ballroom by the fireplace and get cozy!

Reservations are preferred, but not required.

To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Leave a message with your name, phone number, and preferred reservation time.

Dinner is open to the public.

unnamed(94)

Valentine’s Day at Wanango

Roses are red, violets are blue, Wanango Country Club has Valentine’s Day covered for you.

Join Wanango for their special Valentine’s Day Weekend dinner.

This menu will be available on Friday, February 11th, Saturday, February 12th, & Monday, February 14th.

Dinner will be served from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Leave a message with your name, phone number, and preferred reservation time.

Dinner is open to the public.

unnamed(93)

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
