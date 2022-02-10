SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Auction to be Held on Friday
Venango County Co-Op, in partnership with Thriftology Used Furniture and Kevin Neal Auctioneer, hold monthly auctions at the Venango County Co-Op located in the Old Sears Building in Cranberry Mall – 6945 US 322 Seneca, PA 16319.
This month’s auction features collectible guns, antiques, silver and coins, collectibles, hunting equipment, hunting accessories, furniture, household appliances, and MUCH more
The box lots start at 4:30 p.m. and the main auction starts immediately afterwards.
TERMS
Bidder number must have a valid ID, be paid for in full on auction day with cash or PA check with valid ID – NO BUYER’S PREMIUM will be charged to all purchases.
Sales tax will be charged unless the buyer is tax exempt.
*The auction is indoors. Food and seating will be available.*
For a full listing of items, visit: https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3645873.html?kwd=&zip=16248&category=0.
