Hunter Yeany Loves a Thrill; Teenager With Clarion County Ties Moves Up to F3 Racing Series

VALENCIA, Spain – For 16-year-old Hunter Yeany, there’s no debate he’s an adrenaline-seeking individual. From racing to shooting guns, the Virginia Beach, Virginia native, can’t get enough of it, and it is paying off.

(Photos submitted by Hunter Yeany from Campos Racing.)

The son of Clarion County natives Rob Yeany and Nicole (Kennedy) Yeany, Hunter, is no stranger to the area, as several family members like his uncles, aunts, and grandparents still live in the area.

Favorite memories from his trips to Clarion County include shooting rifles with his father and visiting The County Seat Restaurant for breakfast for pancakes that he lists as some of the best he has ever had.

For Yeany, life is a little more exciting than most. His career has taken him all over the United States and even abroad prior to this stint in Europe.

To race cars that go almost 200 miles per hour, there’s no doubt that someone has to be a bit fearless. Since the age of eight, Yeany has immersed himself in the racing scene, including getting a start racing go-karts for a handful of years before moving onto racing cars.

The result has been the teenager becoming the world record holder for the youngest individual to win an FIA F4 title at just 15 years old. Winning this championship as just a rookie driver in the F4 series has allowed him to leapfrog to the F3 series in Europe with Campos Racing. The new venture moves him one step closer to hopefully one day becoming a Formula 1 driver.

The move from the United States to Europe is not as unfamiliar as some may think to the veteran racer. Yeany had previously competed in Europe racing go-karts in the United Kingdom while also taking part in some races throughout Europe over the last few years. However, this is the first time that he is remaining in Europe for an extended period of time.

“I have definitely changed my view on it,” Yeany told exploreClarion.com – referring to his stay in Europe.

“It is just pretty unfamiliar. Something so easy in the United States for me, like locating Lays potato chips, is not like that here,” Yeany said with a laugh.

Just weeks ago, he officially inked a deal to represent Campos Racing as one of their F3 drivers for the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship. It is a season that is around three months, with the first race scheduled for the weekend of March 18 in Bahrain, an island country in Western Asia.

For now, Yeany’s routine is pretty set and is helping him prepare for the quickly approaching season.

“I usually wake up around 7:00 a.m., eat some breakfast, enjoy the relaxing 30-minute drive to the race shop, get a workout in, get on the sim (simulation) for around an hour, go find a place for lunch, get a second workout in – and my day is over around 4:00 p.m.”

After completing his routine for the day, he comes home and makes calls and video chats with his friends back in the United States. To him, the most difficult part about following his dream of being a professional driver is not seeing his family and friends as often as he would like.

“Around nine o’clock for me is when everyone gets out of school during the week, so that’s when I will call one of my friends to see what’s up. All the workouts and sim isn’t too hard, but I remember coming over before and being really homesick. I really missed family and friends and couldn’t wait to go home. When it was racing, it was fine, but waiting around can get really boring. It’s been better so far because I have a certain time of day when I call people from home at night.”

Looking back on what’s gotten him here, his 2020 campaign representing Velocity Racing Development in the F4 series included seven victories in 19 total races, with three of the races he did not win being races he did not take part in. He found his way onto the podium 14 times out of 16 races, something that Charouz Racing System and Fortec Motorsport noted for the year 2021.

He raced for each team, with him racing six times in F3 in 2021 for Charouz and three times for Fortec Motorsport in the GB3 Championship in Europe. Though those contracts were not for a full season, 2022 changed things as he joined Campos, a team owned by former Formula One driver, Adrian Campos, that has been successful in Formula Three and the GP2 Series, which feeds to Formula One racing.

Through his wins and top finishes, Yeany has gained attention both domestically and abroad on social media, as he currently has over 47,000 followers on Instagram and another 20,000 plus on TikTok.

This, he says, is something that has changed his life.

“It is really cool to me to have fans that support me that I have never even met before from all over the world. It has really helped get my name out there and changed my racing career.”

His popularity and success on the track have gone hand-in-hand to make him a marketable athlete. This is a part of how he has secured opportunities to race in various series on a full-time basis while also being able to fill in as an alternate for other races when needed.

For now, his focus is not on social media or using his image and likeness for the monetary aspects, though. He’s more focused on enjoying the new opportunity that is in front of him that includes racing full time for the first time in the F3 series.

As a 16-year-old, Yeany is one of the “young guns” in the FIA Formula 3 Championship series for the 2022 season, something to be proud of as it means his career in racing is progressing as well as hoped.

Hunter Yeany loves a thrill, but the biggest thrill may just be seeing a young man with small-town ties excelling on an international stage.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.