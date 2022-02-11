A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain showers before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely between midnight and 3am, then snow showers likely after 3am. Low around 28. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 26 by 5pm. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.