Barbara Joan Cook (Puisis) finished her final project on February 9, 2022 in Zelienople, PA in the hands of those she loved.

Born in Muskegon, Michigan on January 4, 1944, to Dominic and Estelle Puisis; they instilled in her the value of hard work and an appreciation of nature.

She married the love of her life, ladder holder, constant partner in crime, Harry “Skip” Cook on November 7, 1964. They were married for over 57 years.

He remained her devoted and steadfast care provider up until her last breath. Through his love, commitment and constant devotion to her, so many learned how to love and serve profoundly.

She loved Lake Michigan, being in the woods, camping in their Airstream and making beautiful homes.

She made the BEST apple pies.

Her heart, eyes and hands were always designing and creating.

She renovated and brought back to life four homes on Poplar Street in Warren.

She was a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

While she had multiple careers; Real Estate, designer at Ethan Allen Furniture in Pittsburgh, purveyor of the Tree House in Cooksburg; more than anything she loved her girls and their families.

She loved nothing better than when they all gathered.

The annual Family Weekend in Cooksburg are memories that will carry on for generations.

She will be deeply missed by her five daughters and their husbands, who she claimed as her very own. Jennifer and Todd Boston of Warren, Emily and Jim Cunningham of Clarion, Abigail and Buddy Flerl of Wexford, Rachel and Mike Malak of Cranberry, and Gabrielle and Jeff Laswell of Franklin Park.

She will be waiting at the mailbox for us.

She was a loving Nee Nee to her 17 grandchildren; Jacob (Nichole) and Mitchell Boston; Donny, Blaise, Mercedes, Violet, and Raven Cunningham; Daphne, John, and Luke Flerl; Addy, Nate, and Owen Malak; Audrey, Dominic, Viola, and Gabe Laswell.

She was blessed with 3 great grandchildren; Cam, Max and MaLeah.

She is also survived by her sisters, Cathy Findorff of Las Vegas, NV, and Dorothy and Jim Schuler of Greenville, MI and sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Bill Burdick of Plainwell MI and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Donald Puisis, her granddaughter Violet Cunningham, and her very favorite corgi of all, Kinzua.

Through the final months of Barb’s life, so many very blessed hands of the care providers at the Lutheran Senior Life Passavant Community in Zelienople PA tended to her so lovingly.

She was very blessed to have been surrounded by the many that knew how to love and care for both Barb and Skip; for that the family is eternally grateful.

There are no words to describe the impact that all those loving hands have had on our family.

Friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East Street, Warren, PA., on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 5 to 7 P.M.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday February 14, 2022, at 11:00am at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue West, Warren, PA., with Fr. Richard Tomasone, Pastor, officiating.

It is no mistake that this mass will be celebrated on her favorite day of the year, Valentine’s Day.

Interment will be in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, Warren, PA.

Those wishing to submit e-mail condolences may do so by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.

Those wishing to place memorials may do so through St. Joseph Church Educational Center Fund, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue West, Warren, PA. 16365, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.