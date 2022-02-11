Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buttery Blueberry Cobbler

This recipe is rich and delicious!

Ingredients

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1 tablespoon lemon juice



1-1/2 cups sugar, divided1/2 cup butter, cubed1 cup all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt3/4 cup whole milk1 large egg, lightly beatenWhipped cream or whipped topping

Directions

-In a saucepan, combine the berries, lemon juice, and 1/2 cup sugar. Bring to a boil; remove from the heat. Set aside. Place butter in an 11×7-in. baking dish; melt butter in a 350° oven.

-In a small bowl, combine the remaining sugar with flour, baking powder, salt, milk, and egg. Pour over melted butter. Do not stir. Spoon reserved berry mixture over batter. Do not stir.

-Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown. Serve at room temperature with whipped cream or whipped topping.

