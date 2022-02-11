 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buttery Blueberry Cobbler

Friday, February 11, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe is rich and delicious!

Ingredients

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1 tablespoon lemon juice

1-1/2 cups sugar, divided
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup whole milk
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Whipped cream or whipped topping

Directions

-In a saucepan, combine the berries, lemon juice, and 1/2 cup sugar. Bring to a boil; remove from the heat. Set aside. Place butter in an 11×7-in. baking dish; melt butter in a 350° oven.

-In a small bowl, combine the remaining sugar with flour, baking powder, salt, milk, and egg. Pour over melted butter. Do not stir. Spoon reserved berry mixture over batter. Do not stir.

-Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown. Serve at room temperature with whipped cream or whipped topping.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


