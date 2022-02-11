Clarion County Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases; Four Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported two new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, February 10.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 8,026 while the death toll remained at 193.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, moving the county’s total number to 2,186 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 1 p.m. on Friday.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/10/22 – 3,622

2/9/22 – 4,072

2/8/22 – 3,993

2/7/22 – 4,148

2/4/22 through 2/6/22 – 10,233

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14837 20 14857 315 Butler 43387 53 43440 690 Clarion 8024 2 8026 193 Clearfield 18572 45 18617 310 (2 new) Crawford 19330 29 19359 295 Elk 6924 15 6939 93 Forest 2182 4 2186 34 Indiana 16743 33 16776 330 (2 new) Jefferson 8644 25 8669 210 (1 new) McKean 7878 28 7906 131 Mercer 22865 18 22883 478 Venango 11009 8 11017 227 Warren 7073 17 7090 203

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.