Clarion’s Tony Ochs Bringing Soldier Fortune Black Ops Monster Jam Truck to Pittsburgh This Weekend

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – Tony Ochs and his Soldier Fortune Black Ops Monster Jam truck will be making an appearance in Pittsburgh from February 11 through February 13.

Ochs and the Soldier Fortune Black Ops truck will be part of the Monster Jam shows at PPG Paints Arena.

There is a 7:00 p.m. show on February 11, a 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. show on February 12, and a 1:00 p.m. show on February 13.

Ochs, who spent 10 ½ years in the army as an Apache helicopter mechanic and served four combat tours – Iraq twice, Afghanistan, and a multi-national operation in Kuwait – has been driving for Monster Jam since 2016.

A win over the famed Grave Digger is already part of Ochs’ resume, and the Crown native and North Clarion graduate told exploreClarion in April 2017 that he drives Soldier Fortune Black Ops as a way to pay tribute to the military and the military families.

“I want to put on a great show to all military and their families,” Ochs said in April. “That’s what my truck is all about.”

ExploreClarion.com spoke with Ochs earlier this week for a Q&A:

What’s your favorite thing about being a professional monster truck driver?

The kids! Though Monster Jam attracts fans of all ages, my favorite part is to see the children’s faces light up when they see us doing something spectacular! Most kids have never seen anything so astonishing as a Monster Jam truck executing a huge backflip in an arena environment! Those cheers and smiles really make me proud!

What was life like in the Monster Jam world during the pandemic?

I actually took a 16-month hiatus from running Monster Trucks, as well as many other professional Monster Truck teams! At the beginning of the pandemic, the Monster Truck racing industry and the whole live entertainment industry took a huge hit. We always adapt and overcome, though. Monster Jam was able to make the appropriate adjustments to where we can now continue to have successful events and entertain smiling faces all over America and internationally!

How does being a professional monster truck driver compare to your day job?

It’s fun!!! It’s an “escape from reality!” I operate equipment and big rigs during the off-season and go sail monster trucks through the air during the championship series! It doesn’t get any better than that! I call it my “work vacation.”

What kind of involvement did Car Mate Trailers have this week? (Car Mate is a Leeper-based enclosed cargo and utility trailer manufacturer where Tony works. Tony also owns a land services company.)

Car Mate Trailers was generous to accommodate the Wild Side and Terminal Velocity monster trucks to aid in preparation for the upcoming Monster Jam event this weekend at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

How did your co-workers at Car Mate react to seeing two monster trucks at the plant this week?

Everyone was extremely excited. It was something special to see the smiling faces while everyone had the opportunity to take photos with the monster trucks. That’s what Monster Jam is all about! People get to see the most spectacular thing in motorsports! A nice break from the stressors of the everyday grind!

You’re currently in third place in the Arena Series Central points standings. What will it take to leap into first, and what would finishing in first mean to you?

Our series, the Arena Central Championship Series, is the tightest points series in all of Monster Jam. All the drivers are on such a competitive level that the top five positions are within a 30 to 40 point stretch, which can be made up in a period of two events. I think you are going to see a lot of position swapping before this series comes to a close! Of course, everyone wants to come out on top, and whoever that may be earns an automatic bid into the Monster Jam World Finals in Orlando, Florida, in May!

What kind of support do you typically see from Clarion County fans when you have a show in Pittsburgh?

I am asked the question on a daily basis, “When are you coming back to Pittsburgh?!” It’s an honor to have my friends and family come and enjoy the Pittsburgh Monster Jam! The pressure is on in the hometown event, but it thrills me to know that the people I love are in the crowd screaming for me!

Do you feel like you have a “home-field” advantage when you perform in Pittsburgh? Maybe a little bit of an adrenaline boost and a desire to perform well in front of the home crowd?

Absolutely! The nerves are definitely firing a little more than usual with the pressure to perform well. The beauty of Monster Jam events is that all competitions are scored by the fans themselves. On their smartphones, they can go to judgeszone.com, type in the three letter code for Pittsburgh, and judge us zero to ten after every single truck makes their run! From there, all the scores are averaged!

There are four events this weekend at the PPG Paint Arena in Pittsburgh!

It might be cold outside, but PITTSBURGH, HOLD ONTO YOUR BUTTS, IT’S ABOUT TO GET HOT!

Scheduled to join Ochs and the Soldier Fortune Black Ops truck for the Pittsburgh shows are El Toro Loco driven by Elvis Lainez, Grave Digger driven by Kyrsten Anderson, Max-D driven by Blake Granger, Raminator Driven by Mark Hall, Rammunition driven by Kurt Kraehmer, Terminal Velocity driven by Jon Zimmer, Jr., and Wild Side driven by Zack Garner.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Ochs, a 2004 graduate of North Clarion High School, currently resides in Clarion.

RELATED STORY

Monster Jam a ‘Blast’ for North Clarion Graduate Tony Ochs

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.