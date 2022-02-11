Department of Health Provides Weekly Update on COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, February 7.

“Weekly COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania are continuing to move in the right direction,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Continuing this trend requires a combination of simple prevention measures, personal responsibility and prompt action. Get vaccinated and boosted; wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status; get tested and stay home when you don’t feel well; and seek appropriate treatment when you’re sick.”

The commonwealth’s “PA Unites Against COVID” platform is providing Pennsylvanians with simple tips to help protect each other against COVID-19. A new federally funded marketing campaign will remind people to: “Vax. Mask. Test.”

Weekly Update

Pennsylvania continues to make critical strides in getting eligible residents vaccinated by working closely with vaccine providers, grassroots organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 7, 75.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5–18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

122,642 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

50,215 booster doses administered in the past week.

16,067 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 25.3% compared to the previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Jan. 31 –Sunday, Feb. 6:

The daily average number of cases was 5,487.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 7 was 25.8 percent lower than on Jan. 31. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 20.1% and 17.1%, respectively.

Approximately 17.3% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

27.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit here.

To stay informed about the Wolf Administration’s vaccination efforts, the latest federal vaccine news, and answers to pressing vaccine questions, visit the Unite Against COVID Weekly Update.

