James T. “Ted” Ace, 66, of Foxburg, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, February 9, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Ted was born in Clarion on January 28, 1956.

He was the son of Winona P. Grant Ace of Foxburg and the late James P. Ace.

Ted was of the Christian faith.

He was a resident of UCIP group homes for many years and had most recently resided in Shippenville.

Though challenged daily by profound autism, his faithful parents Jim and Winnie lovingly cared for him and provided him with a rich and fulfilling life.

Ted had wonderful friends and caretakers at UCIP, most especially his dedicated caretaker for more than 25 years, Gary Slaugenhaupt.

He enjoyed coming home to Foxburg and was able to experience other trips, Pirate’s games, and many other activities with his caretakers and friends.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister Connie Williams and her husband Patrick of Hagerstown, MD; his brother Steve Ace and his wife Lisa of Mars; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private graveside service, officiated by Rev. Chris Clark, former pastor of Chapel on the Hill Assemblies of God Church in Emlenton will take place in the Sligo Cemetery where Ted will be laid to rest beside his father.

Ted’s family extends a thank you with heartfelt gratitude to the UCIP community.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Ace’s name may be made to UCIP P.O. Box 437 Meadville, Pa 16335 or www.uciponline.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of St. Petersburg.

To send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

