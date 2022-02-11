Local Fire, EMS Companies to Receive Nearly $350,000 in State Grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Twenty-three fire and ambulance companies within the 63rd District will share nearly $350,000 in grant funding through the state’s annual Fire and Company/Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) said on Thursday.

The grants were announced this week by the Office of State Fire Commissioner within the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).

“The pandemic put an even greater strain on our fire and EMS companies, not just because of the additional measures they’ve taken to ensure greater health and safety but also to care for those within our communities,” Oberlander said. “On top of the services they’ve provided, their ability to raise funds was severely hampered within some companies having to go months without their typical fundraisers. That’s why I am glad to see our local volunteers applying for these grants, because I know they will be put to good use.”

The funding can be used to construct or renovate a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair equipment, conduct training exercises, or reduce existing debt.

The following is a list of local fire and EMS companies in the 63rd District and the amount of their grants:

Clarion County

Callensburg-Licking Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 – $15,000.

East Brady Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.

Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.

Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company – $7,084.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company – $14,580.

New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1 – $15,000.

Rimersburg Hose Company – $15,000.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $15,000

Southern Clarion County Volunteer Ambulance Service – $8,325.

St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company – $12,104.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000.

Forest County

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.

Armstrong County

Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.

Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000.

Parker City Volunteer Fire Department – $30,000.

Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company – $14,000.

Rural Valley Hose Company – $15,000.

Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000.

A full list of recipients can be found here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.