Mark L. Baum, 59, of Templeton, PA, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1962 in Kittanning, PA, to John Wayne and Peggy Jean (Lockhart) Baum.

Mark was a 1980 graduate of Dayton High School and a lifelong resident of Armstrong County Area.

He was a member of Faith Cathedral in Kittanning.

He attended lineman school and was employed for 36 years with West Penn Power first as a lineman, then as a 500 crew member and later as a supervisor.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking care of the family farm.

Mark loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and will be best remembered for his love of country music, his sense of humor and his love for his family.

His memory will be cherished by his mother, Peggy J. Baum of Templeton; his loving wife, Paula (Grafton) Baum, who he married on May 14, 1988; his daughters, Rebekah N. Miller and husband, Joey of Somerset, PA, Marisa T. Peruso and husband, Uriah of State College, and Leah K. Peruso and husband, Levi of Jerome, PA; and his two grandchildren, Catalina R. Miller and Thaddeus John Miller.

Mark is also survived by his brother, Michael W. Baum and wife, Lynn of Guntown, MS; his niece, Alexandria Baum of Springdale, AR and his nephew, Tyler Michael Baum and wife, Torie and their two daughters, Olivia and Ella all of DeQueen, AR.

He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Baum.

Family and friends will be received from 5 – 9 PM on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean Street, Kittanning, Pa.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the Center Hill Covenant Brethren Church, 2039 Freeport Road, Kittanning, Pa. with Rev. Alfred Reedy officiating.

Interment will be in Center Hill Covenant Brethren Church Cemetery, Kittanning, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s memory to Center Hill Covenant Brethren Church, 2039 Freeport Road, Kittanning, Pa 16201.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com.

