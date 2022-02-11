 

Miriam Grace Hewston

Friday, February 11, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-8y1ieEECrhc1Miriam Grace Hewston, 68, of Oil City, died Thursday morning, February 10, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

She was born in Oil City on February 5, 1954 to the late John Neil and Patricia Ann (Rice) Smith.

She was a 1972 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was a member of the TOPS chapter and attended the YMCA.

Miriam enjoyed making crafts and giving them to friends and family, knitting, and crocheting.

She also loved animals and pets.

She was a generous, warm and loving person and will be missed by all who knew her.

Miriam worked in the food service department at the Oil City Hospital and also at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She is survived by her son, Justin Neil Hewston of Oil City; a sister, Pamela Taft and her husband Dennis of Florida; two brothers, Phillip Smith of Oil City and Brian Smith and his wife Teresita of Joliet, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Joseph Smith.

There will be no visitation or service held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Miriam’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.


