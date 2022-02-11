Secret Weapon: Johnston Shines Again for Union to Help Golden Knights Topple A-C Valley

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Payton Johnston has been deadly lately from long range and short.

Jumpers and layups.

Fade-aways and floaters.

Johnston has stepped up his game in a big way when the Union boys basketball team has needed him the most.



Johnston was at it again Thursday night against rival A-C Valley, scoring 18 of his 20 points in the first half to help the Golden Knights build a big lead on the way to a 66-50 win.

Johnston was at it again Thursday night against rival A-C Valley, scoring 18 of his 20 points in the first half to help the Golden Knights build a big lead on the way to a 66-50 win.

“It feels pretty good,” Johnston said of his play of late. “Caden Rainey is really helping out, pushing me hard in practice. During the games, he’s finding me when I’m open.”

Johnston is doing the rest, providing another dangerous weapon to an arsenal that already includes Rainey, Dawson Camper, Skyler Roxbury, and Zander Laughlin.

Johnston was 9-of-15 from the field and hit both of his 3-point attempts against A-C Valley.

A week ago against Venango Catholic, he was 10-of-10 shooting for 21 points.

“About five games ago I really started seeing him get better and better,” said Union coach Eric Mortimer. “He’s really been a secret weapon for us.”

Maybe not so secret now.

Johnston’s sharp-shooting helped Union build a 38-21 lead at the half.

The Golden Knights led by as many as 20 in the third quarter before A-C Valley began scratching back into the game.

The Falcons closed to 52-43 two minutes into the fourth quarter and had possession, but could get no closer.

Rainey had a lot to do with that.

The senior point guard was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line down the stretch and finished with 15 points.

Rainey was just 2 of 6 from the line before the fourth quarter.

“He thrives on that foul shooting in the fourth quarter in close games,” Mortimer said. “He likes that. Even when he was a 10th-grader he’s thrived on that.”

Union also got a lift from Laughlin, who scored 13 points.

Laughlin was thrust into the starting lineup earlier in the season when Bailey Crissman went down with a hip injury. The timetable for Crissman’s return is still unknown.

Mortimer, though, has found a good mix with his starting five and his bench.

“They all get along,” Mortimer said. “We have 10 kids right now and we’re working hard to get everyone back.”

Union (12-7, 8-1) has one goal: get the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title next Saturday.

“This is a big win for us,” Mortimer said. “We want to be in that KSAC championship game and we have to win out to do it. It’s that simple. They know that. We have to work hard to get there.”

Union closes with North Clarion on the road Wednesday.

For A-C Valley (8-11, 3-5), the next week will also determine its playoff fate.

The school district has a .500 record rule for entering the District 9 playoffs, but Falcons’ coach Anthony McGarvey said he will go to the mat for his team depending on how they play against Clarion on Wednesday.

A-C Valley showed glimpses against Union — guards Ryan Cooper and Brody Dittman had strong games.

Cooper scored 14 points and Dittman added nine. Landon Chalmers and Jay Clover each added 12 points.

But the Falcons have struggled with consistency this season.

“If we can get to Wednesday and pull a nice upset — Wednesday decides it,” McGarvey said. “If we play hard for four quarters, I’ll fight for them with the administration. If we did what we did tonight, I can’t fight it.”

Teams must declare on Thursday.

“Playoffs should be earned,” McGarvey said. “What’s in the back of my head is the experience, but in my eyes, they haven’t earned it yet. Maybe I’m too tough on them.”



