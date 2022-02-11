North Clarion Baseball Association Spring Registration Set for February 22

LUCINDA, Pa. – North Clarion Baseball Spring Registration for all divisions is scheduled for Tuesday, February 22, at the Antler Club of Lucinda.

It will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The cost for registration is as follows:

One player – $30.00



Two players – $40.00Three or more players – $50.00

Registration is open for Boys Little League Baseball and Girls Little League Softball. There will also be sign-ups for Tee Ball with the season starting in July after the regular season. All players must be residents of North Clarion School District and tee-ball players need to be four years old by August 31.

First year players must bring a copy of their birth certificate.

Uniforms will be ordered on Friday, March 18.

Spirit Wear Orders:

Spirit Wear will be available for purchase from February 23 to March 11 online. Information will be provided at sign-ups for anyone who is interested in purchasing. Any questions regarding Spirit Wear orders can be directed to Becky Shaw at 1-724-859-0370 or [email protected]

Fundraiser:

Each family will be required to sell one box of Daffin’s Candy bars. It is requested that each family purchase their box at signups. Each box is $36.00.

For questions or concerns, please email [email protected]

Antler Club of Lucinda is located at 231 Sunset Drive, Lucinda, Pa.

