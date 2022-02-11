Olivia Anthony Finds Way Back to Clarion County to Serve Local Community in Healthcare

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The last two years have been eventful in the life of New Bethlehem native Olivia Anthony.

(Photos courtesy of Bailey Brothers Photography.)

After graduating from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) in December pf 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, she moved to Paris, Tennessee, where she studied for and successfully passed her nursing board examination while searching for the perfect opportunity to begin her career.

This opportunity would come at the Henry County Medical Center as a registered nurse in the medical-surgical nursing realm. Unfortunately, she started her nursing career in February pf 2020, almost simultaneously as the time the world was coming to understand about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the beginning, I was terrified,” said Anthony when reflecting on beginning her healthcare career at the beginning of a pandemic. “Everything was so new. I was just trying to figure out how to work as a nurse.”

The pandemic threw a curveball into learning about the profession at a less intense pace, but she’s grown, and this change in healthcare is all she’s known in a full-time role.

Anthony remained in her role in Tennessee for almost two years, but over the last few months, she and her fiance, Clarion native Logan Corbett, have moved back to Clarion County to start a new chapter together.

“My family and I are really close, so that was a big deciding factor for deciding to move back,” she said. “I am excited to have my family around to have that larger support system back.”

Recently, Anthony started her new chapter in healthcare at Quality Life Services in Chicora as a Registered Nurse Supervisor. It’s a change of scenery going from working in a hospital setting to working at a rehab center, but it is an experience that will serve her well as she one day plans to become a nurse practitioner.

“They (Quality Life Services) have been phenomenal with the whole situation. They gave me enough time to move home before starting. Right now, I am still in an orientation period. I realized I am used to being in a hospital setting, but I am excited to see a variety of what nursing can be.”

Anthony was inspired to become a nurse because of her Aunt Pam Shirey, a native of New Bethlehem who worked for over 40 years after graduating from IUP herself.

“My Aunt Pam got her nursing degree at IUP which was a big part of my decision to go there,” said Anthony. “Before I decided on nursing, I considered physical therapy, but after a job shadow and some conversations with her, I decided nursing was for me.”

After graduating from Redbank Valley High School in June of 2015, she started her education at IUP in August. Through the nursing program, she was able to experience clinical rotations at various hospitals, including an internship at Penn Highlands DuBois as well as a clinical rotation in Pittsburgh in pediatrics at UPMC Children’s Hospitals of Pittsburgh.

Additional experience for her came at Penn Highlands as a patient care technician (PCT), as well as at Training Towards Self Reliance in Sligo. Through her educational opportunities at IUP and her roles during the summers and breaks in college, she has earned experience in a variety of settings that she’s continuing to build on in her newest endeavor.

“I think it has all prepared me really well,” she said about her time at IUP and working in previous roles. “It all has helped me get a feel for what I have an interest in.”

Being back home has allowed her to make up for some lost time when living in Tennessee. Her older sister, Bailey (Anthony) Brothers, is her best friend and someone she credits most for helping her through the stress of nursing school.

“She could have half of a nursing degree from all the times she listened to me and helped me,” Anthony said. “She was super helpful through nursing school to me.”

When not working, Anthony can be found spending time with her family, friends, hiking, listening to country music, planning a new trip, and being the best dog mom she can be to her pup, Ruger.

For a time, Olivia Anthony went away to expand her horizons and experience life in a new place. However, it was time to reunite with her friends and family and give back to a community that has shaped her life and career positively.

