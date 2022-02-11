 

Rebecca Joanne Smith

Friday, February 11, 2022 @ 05:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Rebecca Joanne Smith, 81, of New Bethlehem, died Tuesday afternoon, February 8, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was the daughter of the late Boyd S. and Annie R. (Neese) Kunselman.

Joanne was married to Fred E. Smith in 1961 and he survives.

She worked for Rola Jensen and was a homemaker.

Joanne was especially known in this area as a wonderful sewing lady.

She could sew anything and made a lot of items to sell at Nells Crafts in the Cranberry Mall.

There will be no services at Joanne’s request.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


