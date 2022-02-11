Rimersburg Native Bole Promoted to Partner at Pittsburgh Law Firm

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clarion County native Matthew A. Bole has been promoted to Partner at Fiffik Law Group, PC in Pittsburgh.

Matt has worked with Fiffik since graduating from Duquesne University School of Law in 2011. He focuses on plaintiff’s personal injury, workers’ compensation, and civil litigation matters. His clients have recovered millions of dollars as a result of his zealous advocacy.

From 2015-2021, Matt was named to the list of Pennsylvania Super Lawyer – Rising Stars, which places him in the top 2.5 percent of attorneys in Pennsylvania who are 40 years old or younger.

Matt has also served as a Hearing Committee Member for the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for the past four years.

“I am thrilled to assume this new role with the firm I have been with for my entire professional career,” Matt said. “I look forward to the opportunity to further serve our clients and continue to grow with Fiffik Law Group.”

Bole is a native of Rimersburg.

