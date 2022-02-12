 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, February 12, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 28 by 5pm. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -1. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers. High near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night – Rain and snow showers. Low around 23. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – Snow showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

