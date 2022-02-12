Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Pound Cake

Serve this flavorful cake with your cup of coffee in the morning!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup shortening



3 cups sugar5 large eggs1 tablespoon grated lemon zest1 tablespoon lemon extract3 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon baking powder1 cup whole milk

Frosting:

1/4 cup butter, softened

1-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream the butter, shortening, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in lemon zest and extract. Combine the flour, salt, and baking powder; gradually add to creamed mixture alternately with milk. Beat just until combined.

-Pour into a greased 10-in. fluted tube pan. Bake at 350° for 70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

-In a small bowl, combine the frosting ingredients; beat until smooth. Spread over top of the cake.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.